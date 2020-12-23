New Delhi: With farmers continuing their protest against the new farm laws on the Delhi borders for nearly a month now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that he will be interacting with farmers from six states on Friday (December 25). This announcement comes on the day when the farmers’ unions asked the government not to repeat the proposal of “meaningless” amendments that they have already rejected but come up with a “concrete” offer in writing for the resumption of talks. Also Read - Govt Should Abandon Stubbornness, Accept Demands: Farmers Write Fresh Letter to Govt

Reading out a reply to the government’s talks offer during a press conference, farmers leaders said that they are ready for dialogue with an open mind if they get a concrete proposal, but made it clear they will not accept anything less than a complete repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Also Read - 'Punjabi Lioness': 62-Year-Old Woman Drives a Jeep From Patiala to Singhu Border to Join Farmers' Protest, Diljit & Taapsee Share Pic

The farmers’ union gave this response after Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government will continue with reforms in the farm sector as they are still due in many areas, even as he reiterated his hope that protesting farmers will soon come forward to resume their dialogue with the Centre to resolve their concerns over three new laws. Also Read - ‘Ready For Talks’: Tomar Says Farmer Unions Can Suggest Whatever Change They Want From Govt's Proposal

Earlier in the day, Tomar also said that the Modi government is committed to strengthening the agriculture sector.

Speaking on the occasion of National Farmers’ Day, the agriculture minister said “On Kisan Diwas, I want to congratulate farmers of the country. We know that the agriculture field is crucial for us and our economy. Modi government is committed to strengthening it. In the past six years, we have tried to do many reforms in the field of agriculture. Agriculture contribution should rise in GDP and youth should also get attracted towards agriculture.”

The minister said the government gets recommendations from time to time and tries to implement it and the farm laws have been based on suggestions of wise men.

He said there have been suggestions in the past that agriculture should take a leap towards the free market but could not be made into laws.

“Those protesting against the farm laws should look at those supporting them. Three lakh farmers have signed in support of farm laws,” he said.

“We will fill all gaps in the agriculture sector, which will benefit farmers and ensure they get the right price. Even during COVID-19 pandemic, we saw that work related to farming and agriculture wasn’t affected,” he added.

Representatives of the Confederation of NGOs of Rural India met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Kisan Diwas. They submitted 3,13,363 signatures taken across one lakh villages in support of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

