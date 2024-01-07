PM Modi To Kick-start Lok Sabha Election Campaign From Champaran, Bihar On Jan 13: Report

PM Modi plans to begin his campaigning journey for the soon-to-come Lok Sabha elections from Champaran in Bihar, a place of historical value.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to kick-start his campaign trail for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The spotlight is on Champaran, Bihar—a place steeped in history! January 13th sees him initiating his grand rally amidst the iconic Raman Maidan of Bettiah City, a venue cleverly chosen for its capacity to host the sea of anticipated supporters, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Significance Of Champaran

Champaran, Bihar’s north-western gem, carries weighty historical symbolism, having been the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi’s first Satyagraha in 1917. This rebelled against the British-imposed, oppressive indigo plantation regime. Noteworthy, Champaran Satyagraha kindled the fire of nationalism and kick-started India’s flight towards freedom.

During this visit, PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects, including roads and bridges, across Bihar, according to party sources. The BJP has formulated extensive plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, aiming for victory in all 40 seats. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda are slated to address several rallies in Bihar during January and February. Key rallies are anticipated after January 15 when campaigning restrictions are lifted.

Three Rallies Scheduled In Bihar

PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Begusarai, Bettiah, and Aurangabad in the state.

Similarly, Amit Shah is expected to address gatherings in Sitamarhi, Madhepura, and Nalanda during January and February. JP Nadda might hold rallies in several places, particularly in the Seemanchal and eastern regions of Bihar. Bihar’s political landscape has witnessed a shift, with the BJP now in opposition while the JDU is part of the Mahagathbandhan government.

Nitish Kumar has successfully united opposition leaders for the upcoming elections, marking a change from the previous alliance with the BJP. The battle is set for all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, where the NDA secured 39 seats in the last elections, with Congress winning one.

As Narendra Modi leads the BJP’s campaign again, the party has entrusted the state organisation to leader Samrat Choudhary. The political scenario in Bihar is gearing up for a significant electoral showdown.

By choosing Champaran as the starting point of his campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to pay homage to the great freedom fighters who fought relentlessly for the nation’s independence. This decision also reflects the Prime Minister’s astute understanding of the significance of Bihar in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies)

