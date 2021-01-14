New Delhi: The much-awaited vaccination drive which will begin from Saturday will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the vaccination drive is being said to be one of the world’s largest inoculation drives. Talking to news channel NDTV, NITI Aayog Member VK Paul said that around 3 lakh people will be vaccinated on the first day of the drive across the country. Also Read - Novel Coronavirus Affects Your Central Nervous System And Damages Brain Tissue, Here is How

A total of 3,000 sites have been set up for the drive, with a plan to vaccinate 100 people every day at each location. "As the program progresses, it will be ramped up to 5,000 sites and more," Paul informed the news channel.

More details to come.