Home

News

PM Modi To launch PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission on 15th Nov; Here’s All Details

PM Modi To launch PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission on 15th Nov; Here’s All Details

The Mission will be implemented through convergence of 11 interventions of 9 Ministries. For instance, under PMGSY, PMGAY, Jal Jeevan Mission etc. Some scheme norms will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh elections, in Satna, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: In a significant move to empower tribals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission on November 15, 2023. This is the first-of-its-kind mission since Independence and will see the government invest Rs 24,000 crore in the holistic development of PVTGs. The mission will be launched on Janjaatiya Gaurav Divas, which is a day to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of tribal communities in India, as per news agency ANI.

Trending Now

PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission: Details

The mission will be implemented through the convergence of 11 interventions from nine Ministries. For instance, under PMGSY, PMGAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, etc. Some scheme norms will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations. In addition, separately, saturation will be ensured for PMJAY, Sickle Cell Disease Elimination, TB Elimination, 100% immunisation, PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Poshan, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, etc., the report said.

You may like to read

In the Union budget 2023–24, the launch of the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission was announced to improve the socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). There are 75 PVTGs in 18 states and UTs living in 22,544 villages (220 districts) with a population of around 28 lakhs.

These tribes live in scattered, remote, and inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas, and hence a mission is planned to saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies)

(More details awaited)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.