New Delhi: The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission(PMDHM) on September 27. The scheme will be available to every citizen of the nation.

The Union Health Minister said, "Under this, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people, which will contain all the health records of the person."

The six Union Territories of India which include Andaman & Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry has already begun the pilot scheme of PMDHM. The aim of this scheme is to digitalise healthcare across the nation and to create a country-wide digital health ecosystem that will enable patients to store, access and consent to share their health records with doctors and health facilities of their choice.

Aims of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission

The PMDHM also aims to create a nationwide digital health infrastructure to provide universal health coverage with health IDs for all citizens, Unique Identifiers for doctors and health facilities, Personal Health Records, and telemedicine and e-pharmacy, among other components. It will further provide Universal Health Coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable and safe manner, as per the health ministry.

A national digital health ecosystem will be created through the provision of a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure services under the scheme.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Minister released the National Comprehensive Guidelines on post-Covid management. The guidelines will provide complete post-Covid health care guidance for the long term. These modules will help in building the capacity of the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and community health workers across India to deal with the long-term effects of Covid.

(With Inputs From IANS)