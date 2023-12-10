PM Modi To Launch ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ On Monday; Details Here

PM Modi To Launch 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' On Monday; Details Here (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the “Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth” initiative on Monday through video conferencing. This program will involve vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes, and faculty members in workshops across India, held at Raj Bhawans. This marks a significant step in engaging the youth and harnessing their potential in building a developed India by the year 2047, the 100th anniversary of the country’s independence.

“Prime Minister’s vision is to actively involve the youth of the country in formulation of national plans, priorities and goals of the country. In line with this vision, ‘Viksit Bharat @2047 : Voice of Youth’ initiative will provide a platform to the youth of the country to contribute ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. The workshops will be a key step towards initiating the process of engaging youth to share their ideas and suggestions for Viksit Bharat @2047,” the official site of PM Of India said.

The workshops will be a key step towards initiating the process of engaging youth to share their ideas and suggestions for Viksit Bharat @2047. Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others

(With inputs from agencies)

