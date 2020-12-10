New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday perform the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony and lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament House building. Notably, the new structure will spread across 64,500 sq metres, replacing the existing 93 years old Parliament house, after it is built. The new building is likely to come up by October 2022. About 200 people including some other Union cabinet ministers and ministers of state will also participate in the ceremony through live webcast. Modi, however, will be physically present at the function near India Gate and deliver a speech too. Also Read - Russia Accuses US-Led West Of Attempting to 'Undermine' Its Close Relations with India

All You Need to Know About New Parliament Building: Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson In Parliament Confuses Farmers' Protest With India-Pakistan Dispute

1) The dimensions of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament House will be three times as big as the present one. The size of the Rajya Sabha will also increase. Also Read - Trump, Biden, Modi in Most-Tweeted-About People 2020 List; No Brownie Points For Guessing Most Popular Hashtag

2) Tata Projects Limited will construct the new Parliament House over a total area of 64,500 sq metre. The design has been prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited.

3) According to officials of the Ministry of Urban Affairs, the new Parliament House will be in sync with the sensibilities and aspirations of a new India on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence in 2022. It will be built keeping in view the needs for the next hundred years so that there is no difficulty in increasing the number of MPs in the future.

4) According to the ministry, the new Parliament House will be equipped with sophisticated technical features such as a solar energy mechanism. The new triangular shaped building adjacent to the existing Parliament House will be equipped with state-of-the-art security features.

5) The décor of the new building will have an eclectic mix of influences from Indian culture, regional arts, crafts and architecture. The design plan includes a central Constitutional gallery that will be open for the general public.

6) The new building will have high quality sound and audio-visual facilities, comfortable seating arrangements and emergency evacuation arrangements. The building will adhere to the highest structural safety standards that can even withstand the tremors of an earthquake.

7) PM Modi will perform Bhoomi Pujan of the new Parliament House in a ceremony also likely to be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

8) The estimated cost of the proposed Parliament is expected to be about Rs 971 crore.

9) The new Parliament building is a part of Modi’s plan to rebuild the central Vista in New Delhi that houses iconic buildings including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister’s official residence, and the India Gate.

(With agency inputs)