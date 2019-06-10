New Delhi: Narendra Modi will on Monday meet secretaries of all ministries at 6:30 PM at the Prime Minister’s residence in national capital’s Lok Kalyan Marg, to outline the agenda of his government.

The meeting is also likely to be attended by 100 top bureaucrats, a few key ministers to participate in a freewheeling discussion. Besides, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, the Additional Principal Secretary to PM and the Cabinet Secretary will be also present in the meeting.

Not only will the Prime Minister outline the priorities of his government but will also take feedback from the top officials, sources said.

In 2014, a similar meeting was held after Modi assumed the charge of the Prime Minister. He has been meeting secretaries of various ministries at regular intervals.

In Modi’s previous tenure, the PMO had formed eight groups of secretaries on various subjects to suggest reforms in governance.

He has also been interacting with various state chief secretaries on a monthly basis.