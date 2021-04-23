New Delhi: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus and the subsequent shortage of oxygen in a number of hospitals across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of high COVID states today to review the situation. During the meeting, he will take stock of the situation and will advise on what to do next. Also Read - PM Modi Swings Into Action as India Grapples With COVID, 2 Hold 3 Meetings in 4 Hours Today | LIVE Updates

As per updates, he will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeting at 9 AM followed by another meeting with chief ministers an hour later via video conference. Moreover, he will also hold yet another meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country at 12:30 PM.

PM Modi had earlier called off his visit to West Bengal for poll campaign on Friday due to the meetings to review the COVID-19 situation. He will instead address the West Bengal voters virtually.

With the COVID cases rising at a rapid pace in the country, PM Modi has been chairing regular meetings to review the situation. He had also addressed the nation on Tuesday.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi had urged people to follow right discipline to safeguard everyone against the novel coronavirus. He also urged states to let lockdown be the last resort and to instead focus in micro-containment zones to handle the pandemic.