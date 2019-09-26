New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a week-long tour to the US, will on Thursday hold a number of bilateral meetings with world leaders. He is also scheduled to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UNGA.

During his day-long event on Wednesday, PM Modi addressed the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and urged the US industrialists to come and invest in India.

He said he will act as a bridge to fill the gap in the path of making India an ideal business destination for global investors.

“Friends, your desires and our dreams match perfectly. Your technology and our talent can change the world. Your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth. And if there is any gap anywhere; I will personally act as a bridge,” he said during the forum.

He said India has set the goal to make the country a 5 trillion dollar economy. “To achieve this big target, we have capability, courage as well as the conditions,” he added.

In an effort to boost commercial linkages between India and USA, PM Modi met 42 top American business leaders in New York on the sidelines of UNGA session. It is believed that PM Modi is the only leader who has gathered so many CEOs of top global companies at the UNGA.

“The engagements in New York continue, so does the focus on business, trade and investment ties. All set for the CEO Roundtable, where PM @narendramodi will interact with top American business leaders,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a series of tweets.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet, “How many of the 42 CEOs of the top global companies in the frame with PM @narendramodi can you identify? PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a $5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story.”

