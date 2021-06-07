New Delhi: A delegation of Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendta Modi in Delhi tomorrow, reports news agency ANI. They will discuss issues, such as, Covid-19 vaccination, Maratha reservation, OBC reservation and cyclone relief, State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said. They last spoke early in May, when the Prime Minister called up Thackeray and three other state leaders. Also Read - What is Nasal Vaccine | How Does it Work And How is it Different From Existing COVID Vaccines

Maharashtra has registered a steady (and welcome) decline in daily Covid infections and deaths over the past few weeks; the state – the worst-affected with nearly 60 lakh cases overall – has seen its active caseload fall from a high of over seven lakh in end-April to less than 1.9 lakh today. This morning state authorities reported 12,557 new cases and 618 deaths – which takes the total number of Covid-related deaths to over one lakh – in the previous 24 hours.

Thackeray's government has announced a five-step unlock plan that came into effect today, and sees districts ranked based on weekly positivity rates and oxygen bed occupancies. Top-ranked districts – with less than five per cent positivity rates and in which oxygen bed occupancy rate is less than 25 per cent – can open all activities – including restaurants, malls, shops, salons and movie theatres, without restrictions.

Districts with a positivity rate in excess of 20 per cent and bed occupancy rates over 75 per cent will get the lowest ranking and will not see any relaxation in restrictions. State capital Mumbai has been placed in the third level.

(With inputs from ANI)