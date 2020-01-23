New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ on Friday.

An official statement from the PMO stated that PM Modi will also interact with over 1,730 tribal artistes, NCC cadets, NSS (National Service Scheme) volunteers and tableaux artistes. These artistes are going to take part in the Republic Day parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet and interact with the 49 children who are winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020, tomorrow. The children are winners in the fields of art & culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports and bravery. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/T3fYpakzew — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

The development comes as President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 to children. These children were given the award under various categories including innovation, scholastic, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery.

As per updates, seven children were given the award in art and culture category, four for bravery, 14 for innovation, four for social service, seven in the scholastic category and 13 in the sports category.

In all, 49 children were given awards and they are from various states and union territories, including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

“The government of India acknowledges children as one of the most important partners in nation-building. Their hopes and aspirations are to be acknowledged and their achievements rewarded. Although every child is precious and his or her achievements have to be appreciated, there are some whose achievements will serve as an inspiration to many others,” the statement from the PMO said.

Instituted by the Central government, these awards are given every year to acknowledge the exceptional achievements of children in various fields.