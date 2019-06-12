New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday chair the first meeting of the Union council of ministers after allocation of portfolios, where he is likely to discuss the agenda of the government both in the short and long term. This meeting comes a day after PM held a discussion with all central government secretaries.

Sources said the meeting is expected to discuss the preparations for the Union Budget which will be presented on July 5.

The government also has key bills on its agenda during the parliament session beginning next week, including legislation to replace 10 ordinances.

The budget will be the first statement of intent of the new National Democratic Alliance government under Prime Minister Modi and is expected to lay out a broad outline of the government’s thinking over the next five years.

Apart from the 100-day agenda being worked upon by various ministries, the government has set out goals for 2022, when the country will celebrate 75 years of independence.

It has also spelt out some ambitious targets for the next five years such as providing all households with piped water.

In his meeting with the secretaries on Monday, Narendra Modi said that the priority should be on poverty alleviation and water problem. Outlining the agenda of his government, the Prime Minister also said that all ministries must work on steps to improve ‘ease of living’.

PM Modi also lauded the officials for delivering results over the last five years and helping the government to come back to power. “Recent General Elections were marked by pro-incumbency, for which credit must go to the entire team of officials, which worked hard, conceived schemes, and delivered excellent results on the ground, over the last five years,” PM Modi said.

(With agency inputs)