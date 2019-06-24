New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the Motion of thanks for President’s Address.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at the BJP for the saffron party’s success in the Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that PM Modi was a “very big salesman”.

The Prime Minister was present in the House while Chowdhury made these comments. Continuing to mock the BJP government during the session, Chowdhury questioned how ‘thieves’ Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, accused in scams like 2G, coal scam, were not jailed and were still sitting in Parliament.

“Did you manage to catch anybody in 2G and coal allocation scams? Did you manage to send Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi behind the bars? You came to power by calling them ‘thieves’. Then, how are they sitting in the parliament,” asked Chowdhury, the newly-elected Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury also said the BJP returned to power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a “very big salesman” whereas the Congress failed to market its products.

He claimed that the BJP government has developed “political plagiarism” syndrome and was only a “travesty of truth”, saying it only tries to highlight its achievements ignoring the foundation laid down by his party.

The BJP had chosen Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who has hit headlines for his humble background, to initiate the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, and his hour-long speech was high on its praise for Modi’s leadership and nationalism, drawing jeers from the Opposition benches.

Even Chowdhury, for all his vitriolic speech, ended up apologising the PM later. He claimed he likened the PM with “naali” because he didn’t know Hindi too well and just wanted to say channel (of water).