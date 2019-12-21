New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday review the progress made by various government ministries during the last six months after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power for the second consecutive term, stated government sources, according to a report.

Members of the various ministries will discuss the various decisions taken by them in brief presentations. The focus would be on agriculture, rural development and the social sector. Usually, the Council of Ministers meets after Cabinet meeting every month. However this time, the meeting would be held independently. The regular weekly Cabinet meeting will be held on December 24, the sources said.

In the past few weeks, the Prime Minister has reviewed progress made by various ministries in implementing the government’s policies during cabinet meetings. The meeting scheduled on December 21 would be attended by ministers of state and ministers of state with independent charge. The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a greater mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It completed six months in power in November.

