Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • PM Modi Parliament Speech: Raised Tirange in Lal Chowk Without Security, Says PM in Lok Sabha
live

PM Modi Parliament Speech: Raised Tirange in Lal Chowk Without Security, Says PM in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha.

Updated: February 8, 2023 5:41 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

PM Modi’s Parliament Speech LIVE Updates
PM Modi’s Parliament Speech LIVE Updates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament has provided guidance to the people of the country. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that President Droupadi Murmu’s presence as Head of the Republic is historic and inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country.

Also Read:

“I extend my thanks to the President’s Address. I got the opportunity earlier also. But this time, along with thanks, I also want to greet her. In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country,” PM Modi said.

The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, Union Minister Smriti Irani had participated in the discussion on Tuesday.

KEY UPDATES:

  • “Some pessimistic people are unable to see the progress of the country.India is emerging as a manufacturing hub today. India is second in the world in mobile manufacturing.But some people are not seeing this”, PM Modi in the Parliament.
  • “Despite global challenges, and COVID, India is the 5th fastest growing economy in the world. But some people have a problem with that!”: PM Modi
  • Lighter moments and debates are part and parcel of the House proceedings, but we shouldn’t forget that we, as a country, have opportunities that we are proud of and the speech of the President signifies the same with over 140 crore Indians celebrating it: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
  • India is the 5th fastest growing economy in the world despite all the challenges we have gone through, but few people have problem with that: PM Modi while addressing Lok Sabha.
  • ‘When I heard the points made by MPs, I realised nobody has a problem with President’s Budget speech. In her speech President Murmu highlighted that country has got free from corruption & policy paralyses’, says PM Narendra Modi.
  • “It was not only historic to have her as the Head of the Republic, but she also became the source of inspiration for the women in the country”: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
  • I saw the session yesterday, after speech of some members, the entire ecosystem became hyperactive: PM Modi shares his observation on ecosystem ‘jumping’ after some speeches in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday
  • In her visionary Address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha
  • I want to thank the President for her visionary Budget session address. I congratulate President Droupadi Murmu: PM Modi in the Lok Sabha
  • Opposition raises slogans as PM Modi rises to respond on Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha

Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for staying with us

Live Updates

  • 5:15 PM IST

  • 5:15 PM IST

  • 5:14 PM IST

    The ones who went to Kashmir recently travelled with ease. I also travelled there decades back when terrorists had kept posters ‘lets see who has guts to hoist tricolour’. I told terrorists then that I’ll hoist tricolour on 26th January at 11 AM without bulletproof Jacket & gave a perfect answer to those terrorists: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Criticism is an important practice in democracy & we view it like that but unfortunately no one has been able to criticise our govt. All they did was make allegations & waste 9 years. Lose an election, blame EVMs, EC; lose a case, blame the SC. That’s how they’ve worked: PM Modi

  • 5:08 PM IST

    They made 70 airports in 70 years; we made 70 airports in 9 years: PM Modi hits out at UPA regime for slow pace in country’s infrastructural development

  • 5:07 PM IST

  • 4:58 PM IST

  • 4:58 PM IST

    In 2010 too, when the Commonwealth Games were organized, we had an opportunity to present the strength of India. However, that opportunity too slipped away as a bigger scam of Common Wealth came to the fore and brought disrepute to the country globally: PM Modi

  • 4:52 PM IST

    In past few years, a study has been done in Harvard University. Topic is- The rise and decline of Congress party. I believe that such study will be done in big universities and on those who drowned Congress: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

  • 4:51 PM IST

    “People’s trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication,” says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 8, 2023 3:51 PM IST

Updated Date: February 8, 2023 5:41 PM IST

More Stories