PM Modi Parliament Speech: Raised Tirange in Lal Chowk Without Security, Says PM in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament has provided guidance to the people of the country. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that President Droupadi Murmu’s presence as Head of the Republic is historic and inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country.

“I extend my thanks to the President’s Address. I got the opportunity earlier also. But this time, along with thanks, I also want to greet her. In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country,” PM Modi said.

The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, Union Minister Smriti Irani had participated in the discussion on Tuesday.

KEY UPDATES:

“Some pessimistic people are unable to see the progress of the country.India is emerging as a manufacturing hub today. India is second in the world in mobile manufacturing.But some people are not seeing this”, PM Modi in the Parliament.

“Despite global challenges, and COVID, India is the 5th fastest growing economy in the world. But some people have a problem with that!”: PM Modi

Lighter moments and debates are part and parcel of the House proceedings, but we shouldn’t forget that we, as a country, have opportunities that we are proud of and the speech of the President signifies the same with over 140 crore Indians celebrating it: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

India is the 5th fastest growing economy in the world despite all the challenges we have gone through, but few people have problem with that: PM Modi while addressing Lok Sabha.

‘When I heard the points made by MPs, I realised nobody has a problem with President’s Budget speech. In her speech President Murmu highlighted that country has got free from corruption & policy paralyses’, says PM Narendra Modi.

“It was not only historic to have her as the Head of the Republic, but she also became the source of inspiration for the women in the country”: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

I saw the session yesterday, after speech of some members, the entire ecosystem became hyperactive: PM Modi shares his observation on ecosystem ‘jumping’ after some speeches in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday

In her visionary Address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

I want to thank the President for her visionary Budget session address. I congratulate President Droupadi Murmu: PM Modi in the Lok Sabha

Opposition raises slogans as PM Modi rises to respond on Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha

