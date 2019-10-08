New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Ram Leela ground in Delhi’s Dwarka to attend the Ravan Dahan ceremony. The PM was accompanied by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other ministers.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a #Dussehra function at Ram Leela grounds in Dwarka sector-10 pic.twitter.com/ximdWH6OiF — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a #Dussehra function at Ram Leela grounds in Dwarka https://t.co/TG9hQSt4pN pic.twitter.com/MhMf1Fd6nx — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

On the occasion of Dussehra, the effigy of demon king Ravana is burnt to symbolize the triumph of good over evil. Sri Ramleela Society has been regularly organising Dussehra in Dwarka.

Earlier today, PM Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Dussehra through a video message on Twitter. The video shows a dramatic depiction of tales from the Ramayan, he speaks about the tradition of Vijaya Dashami, when an effigy of Ravan is set on fire.

विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami. pic.twitter.com/V0xjMuzUSL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2019

He also appealed to the nation to take inspiration from Lord Ram and continue to fight the evil forces not just on the outside but also within.

Usually, the prime minister and other key leaders attend Dussehra celebrations which take place at Delhi’s Red Fort every year. However, this year PM Modi will attend celebrations in Dwarka. Previously, PM Modi attended Dussehra celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his Dussehra greetings to citizens saying the festival is a celebration of truth’s triumph over untruth