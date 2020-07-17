New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will virtually deliver a keynote address at the valedictory session of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC (United Nations Economic and Social Council) on July 17 in New York, on the eve of 75th anniversary of the United Nations. The address will begin at 8.30 PM Indian time. Also Read - Fresh Trouble in Decades-old Ayodhya Dispute? Buddhist Monks Come Forward to Claim Ram Janmabhoomi Site, Demand Temple Construction to Stop

This will be Prime Minister's first speech at the UN after India's election to the Security Council.

Here's how you can watch it live

ZEE Live TV

Narendra Modi YouTube Channel

The Prime Minister will be joined by his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The High-Level Segment is held annually by ECOSOC and convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the Government, the private sector, civil society and academia. The theme of the High-level Segment is “Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”.

On June 17, with 184 votes out of the total 192 polled, India won the UN non-permanent seat for the eighth time and has emerged as the single-endorsed candidate from the Asian Pacific regional group, amid the larger push for the country to be made a permanent member of the five-nation apex grouping, currently comprising the US, the UK, Russia, China, and France.

Prime Minister Modi had also earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC on 22 January 2016.