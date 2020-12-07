New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the phase one of construction of the Agra metro project at 11:30 AM on Monday via videoconferencing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be physically present in the city for the event that will be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground, along with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and several other dignitaries. Also Read - Section 144 Extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Public, Religious Gatherings Banned Till January 2

A big screen has been erected at the event site to show the virtual Metro launch. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) aims to complete the first phase of the mega project by December 2022.

The Agra metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The estimated cost of the construction of the project is Rs 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in five years, an official statement said.

The project will benefit Agra’s population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year. It will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, it added.