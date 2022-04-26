Guwahati: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Tuesday declared a holiday on 28 April within the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state. PM Modi will visit Assam on April 28 where he will address the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.Also Read - PM Modi To Chair COVID Review Meeting With CMs On April 27 Amid Spike In Cases
During the programme, he will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector. Thereafter, he will reach Assam Medical college, Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to nation.
Later, PM Modi will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he'll dedicate 6 cancer hospitals to the nation and lay foundation stone of 7 new cancer hospitals.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma reached the district on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the programme.
In a tweet, the CM shared a picture of the meeting and said: “We are all set to welcome our PM Narendra Modi ji to Assam on April 28. Held a meeting at Manohari Tea Retreat, Dibrugarh, to discuss the plans for the inauguration of Dibrugarh Cancer Centre by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.”
The chief minister has informed that PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam’s Diphu on 28 April, where he will first participate in a party meeting.
“PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam on 28 April. His first programme will be in Diphu and after that, he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh. This is a huge investment of Rs 4,000 crore with the joint collaboration of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts,” he said.