Guwahati: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Tuesday declared a holiday on 28 April within the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. PM Modi will visit Assam on April 28 where he will address the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

During the programme, he will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector. Thereafter, he will reach Assam Medical college, Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to nation.

Later, PM Modi will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he'll dedicate 6 cancer hospitals to the nation and lay foundation stone of 7 new cancer hospitals.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma reached the district on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the programme.

In a tweet, the CM shared a picture of the meeting and said: “We are all set to welcome our PM Narendra Modi ji to Assam on April 28. Held a meeting at Manohari Tea Retreat, Dibrugarh, to discuss the plans for the inauguration of Dibrugarh Cancer Centre by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.”

Ahead of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s visit to Karbi Anglong, reviewed preparations at Loringthepi, the venue for Unity, Peace & Development Rally on April 28. I am hopeful that his visit to this beautiful hill district will contribute hugely to development of the area. pic.twitter.com/C4lBE4mVjJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2022

Visited Khanikar Park, Dibrugarh from where Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji will inaugurate 7 cancer hospitals & lay foundations for 7 more on April 28. Held meetings with ministers, MLAs, officials & @BJP4Assam workers to review preparations, before leaving for Karbi Anglong. pic.twitter.com/FdUP1qFfUW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2022

The chief minister has informed that PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam’s Diphu on 28 April, where he will first participate in a party meeting.

“PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam on 28 April. His first programme will be in Diphu and after that, he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh. This is a huge investment of Rs 4,000 crore with the joint collaboration of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts,” he said.