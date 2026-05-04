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PM Modi to visit BJP headquarters in Delhi as the saffron camp heads to register massive victory in West Bengal and Assam

PM Modi to visit BJP headquarters in Delhi as the saffron camp heads to register massive victory in West Bengal and Assam

PM Modi will reach the party's main office at 6 PM. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are likely to be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi for the customary post-election victory celebrations. The BJP is heading for a massive victory in Assam and West Bengal. PM Modi will reach the party’s main office at 6 PM. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are likely to be present.

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