New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to personally review the situation there and the damage wrought by cyclone Tauktae, government sources said. He will leave Delhi at around 9:30 AM and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, they said.

PM Modi will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed at least 13 people died due to accidents under the impact of the cyclone. Power supply has been disrupted in 5,951 villages in the state.

As many as 69,429 power poles in the state have been damaged due to the cyclone, while 674 roads in Gujarat were temporarily closed due to falling trees."Cyclonic Storm Tauktae is over the Gujarat region. It is about 120 km south-southeast of Deesa, and 35 km west of Ahmedabad and 80 km east-northeast of Surendranagar. It is likely to weaken into a deep depression within three hours," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Heavy Rains Expected In UP, Delhi, Haryana on May 19-20

While the southern peninsula drenched under incessant heavy rainfall for the last few days, the ferocious cyclonic Tauktae induced torrential rains and gusty winds across Maharashtra and Gujarat. Now, as per the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will move on to northwest India after landfall in Gujarat. Despite being getting weak, the remnants of Cyclone Tauktae are expected to dump substantial amounts of rain across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over NW India with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West UP & heavy fall at isolated places over Punjab, east UP & north Rajasthan on 19th May,” IMD said.