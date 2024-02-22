PM Modi To Visit Gujarat Today, Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 44,000 Crore, Check Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on Thursday to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 44000 crore for the people of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his home state Gujarat on Thursday, where he will unveil development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees for the people of the state.

This marks the second occasion in February that the Prime Minister will be presenting the gift of developmental projects to the people of Gujarat. Just recently, on February 10, he virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for over 1 lakh houses.

Inauguration Of Development Projects

During this visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 44,000 crore across 12 departments in 11 districts of the South Zone of the state.

Two new nuclear power plants, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 22,500 crore, will be dedicated to the nation during the PM’s visit.

The two new nuclear plants have the cumulative capacity to generate 700 MW. The power plants will help propel the state towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by utilising clean and sustainable energy sources.

The inauguration of Unit-3 at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP-3), India’s first indigenous nuclear power plant in Gujarat, stands as a landmark achievement in the nation’s nuclear power sector.

Inauguration and foundation stone laying of a section of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, built by NHAI at more than Rs 10,070 crore.

Creating a robust road network statewide stands as a top priority for the Gujarat government. In line with this objective, construction has concluded on three segments of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

The first segment spans approximately 31 km from Manubar to Sampa, costing over Rs 2,400 crore. Similarly, the second segment, spanning about 32 km from Sampa to Padra, has been completed at a cost exceeding Rs 3,200 crore, while the third segment, covering approximately 23 km from Padra to Vadodara, incurred a cost of over Rs 4,300 crore.

Development Projects Of NHAI and SMC

Consequently, the Prime Minister will inaugurate NHAI development projects surpassing Rs 10,000 crore for public benefit.

Inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies for development projects worth more than Rs 5,040 crores, of Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority, and DREAM City are on the itinerary.

Launch Of Electric Buses Worth 840 Crore

PM Modi will also launch 50 electric buses that have been acquired at a cost of Rs 840 crore. He will also inaugurate various components of the Tapi Purification Project constructed at a cost of Rs 597 crore, and various projects of DREAM City Limited constructed at a cost of Rs 49 crore.

Along with the inaugurations, he will also lay the foundation stone for Jal Aapurti Yojana costing Rs 924 crores, a conventional barrage costing Rs 825 crores, and Jal Aapurti Yojana under Nal Se Jal Yojana, amounting to Rs 480 crores for various villages under the Surat Urban Development Authority region.

Numerous development initiatives, including water supply schemes, are part of these projects.

Itinerary Of The Visit

Inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies of development projects of 10 different departments worth over Rs 5,400 crores:

PM Modi will tour 11 districts in the South Zone of Gujarat, including Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch, Tapi, Valsad, Panchmahal, Surat, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, and Mahisagar where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects exceeding Rs 5,400 crore across 10 different departments. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 55 development projects spanning various sectors, including Energy and Petrochemicals, Roads and Housing, Water Resources and Water distribution, Tribal Development, Labor and Employment, Home Affairs, Urban Development, Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

This extensive series of inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects in South Gujarat also includes railway projects exceeding Rs 1,100 crore. These railway projects will bring substantial benefits to numerous districts in South Gujarat.

