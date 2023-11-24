PM Modi To Visit HAL In Bengaluru Tomorrow To Review Manufacturing Facility

Prime Minister Modi to Visit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Site.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Saturday morning. During his visit, he will review and visit the manufacturing facility, including the facility for Tejas jets. This visit comes at a crucial time as the Indian Air Force recently issued a tender to HAL for the purchase of 12 advanced Su-30MKI fighter jets, as per a report covered by news agency ANI.

“Recently, a tender has been issued to the HAL for buying the 12 Su-30MKI fighters, which will be manufactured in India by the HAL in partnership with the Russian original equipment manufacturers,” defence sources had told ANI earlier.

The public sector company is expected to respond to the tender by next month with details of the project along with other details, they said. In a significant boost to India’s defence sector, the engines for the LCA Mark 2 and the first two squadrons of the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will be domestically produced, DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat said on Saturday.

“The engines of LCA Mark 2 and the first two squadrons of the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft would be produced within the country together by American GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as all the clearances have been received from the US,” DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat told ANI.

The HAL and GE from the US would be producing these engines jointly in a facility in India.

