New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first visit the Hanuman Garhi temple, upon his arrival in Ayodhya on August 5. PM will offer prayers for about seven minutes at the Hanuman Garhi temple before heading to the site for 'bhoomi pujan' (ground breaking ceremony). "Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. That is why Modi ji and Yogi ji are coming and will do special pooja at Hanumangarhi temple and then will lay the foundation for the construction of Ram temple at Janmabhoomi Sthal with the blessings of Hanuman ji," Madhuvan Das, a priest of Hanumangarhi temple said.

Mahant Raju Das, chief priest of Hanuman Garhi temple said that a special puja has been arranged for him. He asserted that social distancing will be followed and no one will be allowed to touch PM. "We have to follow social distancing, these are the orders we have received from the Prime Minister's Office. So, following the norms, no one will be allowed to touch the Prime Minister neither will they offer him 'prasad'," he said.

The Prime Minister will stay in the temple city for nearly three hours. He will return to New Delhi by 2 PM.

Meanwhile, the invite with a saffron theme has been unveiled. It mentions names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

Notably, the ‘bhoomi pujan’ on Wednesday will be a culmination of a dispute that lasted for nearly 166 years.