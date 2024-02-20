PM Modi To Visit Jammu Today, Inaugurate AIIMS, Lay Foundation Stone Of Various Projects

Foundation stone laying and inauguration of several projects for strengthening the civic and urban infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir to also be done by the PM.

The Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi Jammu Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Tuesday, 20 February where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore. The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others.

Trending Now

During the programme, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

You may like to read

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,375 crore. The projects include the permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kurnool; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS).

He will inaugurate IIM Jammu and 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the country.

AIIMS Jammu

In a step that will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu.

Established at a cost of over Rs 1660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, a Medical College with 125 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, Shopping Complex etc.

The state-of-the-art hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns & Plastic Surgery. The Institute will have an Intensive Care Unit, Emergency & Trauma Unit, 20 Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc. The Hospital will also leverage Digital Health Infrastructure to reach out to far flung areas of the region.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.