PM Modi To Visit Kashmir Valley For 1st Time After Article 370 Abrogation; Security Beefed Up

Article 370 Abrogation: PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects in the Kashmir Valley next week.

PM Modi's visit to Kashmir valley came in February 2019. (File Photo)

New Delhi: In a first, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir Valley after a very long period of five years. The last time PM Modi visited Kashmir was when Article 370 was still in force. Notably, PM Modi visited the beautiful but politically sensitive’ place in February 2019, which was months before the centre decided to abrogate Article 370 in August later that year. Keeping in mind the security risk involved, extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place throughout Kashmir, as per a report by news agency IANS.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects in the Valley on March 7. He will interact with some local beneficiaries of the national flagship programmes during his nearly two-hour-long programme at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar city. He will also address a large public gathering at the Bakshi Stadium.

PM Modi To Arrive At Srinagar International Airport

After his arrival at the Srinagar international airport, PM Modi will fly in a helicopter to the Badami Bagh cantonment headquarters of the Army’s 15 Corps. He will offer floral tributes at the martyrs memorial inside the Corps headquarters. The Prime Minister will then travel from Badami Bagh cantonment in a cavalcade to the Bakshi Stadium, the venue of his main programme in the Valley.

A 3-tier security arrangement has been put in place to ensure that the VVIP visit passes off peacefully and the people do not suffer any inconvenience while reaching the venue. All highrise buildings around the Bakshi Stadium have been taken over by the security forces, while drones will provide aerial surveillance in areas around the stadium.

Makeshift Check Posts Arranged Before PM Modi’s Visit

Makeshift check posts have come up at a number of places in Srinagar city and all entry and exit points into the city are being guarded to ensure that anti-national elements are prevented from disturbing peace inside the city.

The entry of officials and the general public into the stadium will be highly regulated to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister and the public inside the stadium. BJP leaders are expecting a large number of people from different parts of the valley to join the public gathering at the Bakshi Stadium on March 7.

In consonance with the standing operating procedure (SoP) governing the security of the Prime Minister, all required drills and exercises are being carried out with pinpoint precision to ensure foolproof security during PM Modi’s visit.

(With inputs from agencies)

