New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday visit Odisha and West Bengal to review the impact of cyclone Yaas on the two coastal states. As per updates from the government sources, PM Modi will first hold a review meeting in Bhubaneswar and then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. After completing the view in Odisha, the Prime Minister will then hold a review meeting in West Bengal.

Cyclone Yaas pounded parts of India's eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she would be holding a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cyclone-led devastation, during his visit to the state. Banerjee said that the meeting will be held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district on Friday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here after conducting a survey of cyclone-affected areas in Odisha. He will reach Kalaikunda via Digha, and take his flight to Delhi from there. The PM will hold a review meeting with me at Kalaikunda,” Banerjee said.

The Bengal CM, along with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, is scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also reviewed the impact of Cyclone Yaas at a meeting during which he asked the central and states agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.

The prime minister chaired the meeting during which officials made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, assessment of damage and related matters, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the meeting, the prime minister noted the effective and proactive role played by the central and states agencies in responding to challenges posed by the cyclone and advised the agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest and relief is appropriately disbursed to people affected by the cyclone, the PMO said.