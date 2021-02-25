New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today where he is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of development projects. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 4 laning of NH45-A – 56 kms Sattanathapuram – Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal district in Puducherry at around 11:30 am. The capital cost to be incurred in this project is about Rs 2,426 crores. Also Read - Breaking News Feb 25 Live News And Updates | PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Today

“India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects,” he tweeted on Wednesday ahead of the visit. Also Read - Amit Shah Wants Cheteshwar Pujara to Score Double Century And Help India Beat England in Pink-Ball Test at Narendra Modi Stadium

PM Modi To Inaugurate These Key Projects Today: Also Read - PM Modi Biggest 'Dangaabaaz' of India, Worse Fate Than Trump Awaits Him, Says Mamata Banerjee

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme.

PM Modi inaugurate the Blood Centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, which will function as a research laboratory and a training centre for the short- term and continuous blood bank personnel training in all aspects of transfusion.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus- Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 491 crore.

In Tamil Nadu at around 4 pm, he will dedicate to the nation the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL, established over an area of about 2670 acres of land across the districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar. The project has been set up at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of the extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani Project System. The extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani System has been taken up at a cost of Rs 934 crore under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 8-laning of Korampallam Bridge and Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at V.O.Chidambaranar Port. He will lay the foundation stone for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 5MW grid-connected ground-based solar power plant at V.O.Chidambaranar Port.

He will inaugurate the tenements constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine Smart Cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

The school education department has announced a holiday for government and private schools as traffic in the city has been diverted due to the Prime Minister’s visit today.