Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune to take stock of India's progress on the production of coronavirus vaccine 'Covishield', which is being developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca in collaboration with UK's Oxford University. The SII has partnered with Oxford and AstraZeneca to help with the manufacture and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India.

The report was confirmed by Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurav Rao who said PM Modi would be visiting the institute on November 28.

Covishield is currently in the final stage of clinical human trials and has shown 70 per cent efficacy. It proved 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 under one of the dosing regimens. Meanwhile, in another regimen, the Oxford vaccine was 62 per cent effective.

Earlier this week, Serum Institute chairperson Adar Poonawalla announced that India might get at least 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca made coronavirus vaccine by January 2021.

A single dose of the Oxford vaccine for coronavirus is expected to come at a price up to Rs 1,000 if purchased from a pharmacy, he said, adding that the government will buy 90 per cent of its supply at Rs 250 per dose.

Two other vaccines – Sputnik and Moderna – have also reported good preliminary data from phase three trials, with all suggesting 90 per cent of over-65s could be protected from the viral disease.