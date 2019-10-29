New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the world-famous ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadia of Gujarat on October 31 to pay rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

According to reports, arrangements are being made to mark the occasion as the National Unity Day on October 31. Lakhs of people from more than 700 districts of the country are expected to participate in the event.

On the same day, Home Minister Amit Shah will also flag off a commemorative ‘Run For Unity’ from New Delhi’s Major Dhyanchand National Stadium at 7.10 AM. On that day, the Delhi Metro services will start running from 4 AM from all terminal stations in Delhi to facilitate ‘Run for Unity’ event participants. The development comes as PM Modi in his ‘Mann ki baat’ address this month had urged the youths of the country to take part in the ‘Run for Unity’ in largest possible numbers.

Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel was an Indian politician who served the country as the first Deputy Prime Minister. A lawyer by profession, Patel was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and also a founding member of the country who played a leading role in the country’s struggle for independence.

On October 27, PM Modi had said that as many as 26 lakh tourists have visited the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat. “The distinction of having the world’s highest statue fills every Indian with pride; the head of every Indian is held high. You will be happy to note that more than 26 lakh tourists visited the Statue of Unity in one year,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.