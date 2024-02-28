Home

News

PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu And Maharashtra Today – Take A Look At His Complete Schedule

PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu And Maharashtra Today – Take A Look At His Complete Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and today, he will be inaugurating projects in TN and Maharashtra. Take a look at his complete schedule...

PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kerala yesterday, February 27, 2024 where he visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, interacted with the scientists, announced the names of the four astronauts who will be going to space as part of India’s first human space programme – Gaganyaan Mission and also inaugurated several developmental projects. After spending some time in Kerala, PM Modi travelled to Tamil Nadu where he participated in the ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobilty for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ Programme in Madurai. Today also, he is in Tamil Nadu and later in the afternoon, he will be flying to Maharashtra. Take a look at his complete schedule…

Trending Now

PM Modi In Tamil Nadu – Check Schedule

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi is in Tamil Nadu since yesterday afternoon, i.e. February 27, 2024. After participating in the ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobilty for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ Programme in Madurai and launching the TVS Open Mobility Platform and TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence to support and uplift the MSMEs, here’s what PM Modi will do in TN today..

You may like to read

Today, at around 10:45 AM, PM Modi will lay foundation stone of infrastructural projects in Thoothukdi, TN worth over Rs 17,300 crore.

PM Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port.

The first indigenour green hydrogen ful cell inland waterway vessel of India, und Hari Nauka initiative will also be launched by PM Modi.

The Prime Minister will also be dedicating tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across 10 states and UTs; rail projects for doubling of Vanchi-Maniyachchi-Nagercoil Rail Lineat Rs 1,477 crore and 4 road projects at Rs 4,586 crore will be dedicated by PM Modi.

PM Modi Maharashtra Visit – Check Schedule

After Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will end his two-day visit of the three states with Maharashtra. Here’s what his schedule for Maharashtra looks like..

Upon landing in Mumbai, PM Modi will participate in a public programme at around 4:30 PM in Yavatmal, Maharashtra to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore.

The Prime Minister will be releasing benefits under PM MISAN Yojana and other schemes.

He will be disbursing the second and third installments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’ worth Rs 3,800 crore; these will benegit about 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across the state.

Rs 825 crore of Revolving Funds will also be disbursed by PM Modi, to 5.5 lakh wome self-help groups across Maharashtra.

The distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra will also be initiated by PM Modi and the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana will also be launched, especially for the OBC Caetgory beneficiaries.

PM Modi will also be inaugurating irrigation projects for Marathwada and Vidarbha region developed at Rs 2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PNKSY) and the Baliraja Jal Sanjevani Yojana (BJSY).

Rail projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore in Maharashtra will be launched along with projects to strengthen the road sector in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.