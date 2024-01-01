PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Kerala On 2-3 January; Here’s The Agenda

On 2 January the Prime Minister will reach Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu where he will be the Chief Guest at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.

PM Modi’s Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep on 2 and 3 January. On 2 January the Prime Minister will reach Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu where he will be the Chief Guest at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli. At a public programme in Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore related to aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education sectors.

From there, he will reach Agatti, Lakshadweep where he will address a public function. On 3 January, the Prime Minister will reach Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to telecommunications, drinking water, solar power, and health, among others.

PM Modi In Tamil Nadu

At the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister will give awards to the meritorious students of the University and address the gathering on the occasion.

At the public programme in Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport. The new terminal hosts state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects including the doubling of 41.4 Km Salem–Magnesite Junction–Omalur–Mettur Dam section; doubling of rail line section of 160 Km from Madurai – Tuticorin; and three projects for rail line electrification viz Tiruchchirappalli- Manamadurai- Virudhunagar; Virudhunagar – Tenkasi Junction; Sengottai – Tenkasi Junction – Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant (DFRP) at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam. The DFRP, developed for Rs. 400 crore is equipped with a unique design, which is the only of its kind in the world and is capable of reprocessing both carbide and oxide fuels discharged from the fast reactors. It is entirely designed by Indian scientists and signifies a crucial step towards building large commercial-scale fast reactor fuel reprocessing plants.

Among other projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 500 bedded Boys’ Hostel ‘AMETHYST’ of National Institute of Technology (NIT) – Tiruchirappalli.

PM Modi In Lakshadweep

In Lakshadweep, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 1150 crore.

The Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI – SOFC) project will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. This will lead to an increase in internet speed by more than 100 times (from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps). The dedicated submarine OFC will ensure a paradigm shift in communication infrastructure in the Lakshadweep islands, enabling faster and more reliable internet services, telemedicine, e-governance, educational initiatives, digital banking, digital currency usage, digital literacy etc.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat. This will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day. He will also dedicate to the nation the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in all households of Agatti and Minicoy islands. The availability of potable water was always a challenge in the islands of Lakshadweep as being a coral island, it has very limited ground water availability. These drinking projects will also help in strengthening the tourism capacity of the islands, leading to increased local employment opportunities.

