New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Thursday noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States on late afternoon of September 21 till the forenoon of September 27. Gokhale noted that the two cities that are on the prime minister’s itinerary are Houston in Texas and then in New York.

Notably, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the Indian community in US on September 22. The foreign minister added that US President Donald Trump will be present during PM Modi’s address.

After the White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump will be joining Narendra Modi at his Houston event, the Prime Minister on Monday took to Twitter to express pleasure at the prospect, calling it “the special gesture”.

“The special gesture of President DonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. #HowdyModi,” PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said that he was looking forward to welcoming Donald Trump at the event.