Varanasi: Known as the ‘Diwali of the Gods’, the Dev Deepavali festival which takes place fifteen days after Diwali, is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi every year. This time, the celebrations are all set to be more grand as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency, on November 12 to take part in the festivities.

The visit was planned after a number of local leaders had invited him for the Dev Deepawali event during an interaction with party workers on October 24.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the 550th Prakashotsav of Guru Nanak Dev ji at the Guru Bagh Gurudwara. It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev had visited the Guru Bagh Gurudwara and his footprints are also seen here.

In his recent Mann ki Baat, he had spoken about how Guru Nanak Dev secured a revered place in the hearts of millions who followed his messages with complete devotion. He talked about how Guru Nanak stood firm against social ills such as untouchability and radiated his message to all corners of the world.

The head Granthi of the Gurudwara, Sardar Sukhwinder Singh, has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and said that it would be an honour to welcome him on the pious occasion.

Last year, all the ghats of the holy city were lit up with earthen lamps and multicoloured lights on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the celebrations along with renowned film actor Anil Kapoor.

Thousands of people, including tourists belonging to different parts of the world gathered at the famous ghats of Varanasi from early morning to offer prayers and and take a dip in the River Ganges for the celebrations.