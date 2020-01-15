Varanasi: The 38-day Veerashaiva Mahakumbh at Jangambadi Math in Varanasi, which began today, will see a special guest gracing the last day of the ceremony.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on February 16, to take part in the closing ceremony of the Mahakumbh.

In the press conference held on Tuesday, the ‘Math’ said that the Prime Minister has given his approval to attend the program. During his visit, the PM will inaugurate a digital app organized under the centenary program of Shri Jagadguru Vishvrudra Gurukulam. Apart from this, he will release a translated version of the epic ‘Siddhanta Shikhamani in 19 languages.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the occasion on January 18 and inaugurate the book ‘Shri Kashi Vishwaradhya Gurukulam’.

Apart from him, Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yedurappa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and many other ministers are also expected to attend the event.