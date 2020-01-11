Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday arrive in Kolkata for a two-day visit. In order to avoid any untoward incident, the West Bengal administration has put in place foolproof security arrangements.

Further, a report has been submitted to the state by the Intelligence Branch which said that as many as three organisations are planning large-scale gatherings at the airport and on the roads and show black flags to the prime minister.

“We have planned foolproof arrangements for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There will be barricades along the edges of the roads from the airport to the city on Saturday evening,” an official said.

“There will be an extra security cover alongside these roads to keep a check on threats of protesters putting up blockades or display black flags to the PM,” the official said.

According to the official, the authorities have planned to “sanitise” the route slated to be taken by the prime minister’s convoy to reach the city from the airport keeping in mind the possibility of protesters against CAA and NRC showing black flags and putting up blockades.

A survey has also been conducted of the route Modi is scheduled to take to reach the city from the airport.

Any last-minute changes regarding the prime minister’s travel and security will depend on the Special Protection Group, which looks after the PM’s security, the official said adding a chopper will be kept at the airport as a standby arrangement to accommodate any alteration in the PM’s travel plan.

(With PTI inputs)