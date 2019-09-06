New Delhi: India is all set to create history as its lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon on Saturday between 1:30am and 2:30am. With this, India will be the first country to reach closest to the moon’s south pole.

The moon lander Vikram has already performed two manoeuvres to make a perfect landing. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the rover Pragyan will roll out from the moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am.

“The maneuver was performed successfully on September 4 beginning at 0342 hours Indian Standard Time (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system,” the space agency said in a statement.

The duration of the maneuver was 9 seconds and the orbit of Vikram Lander is 35 km x 101 km.

Along with over 60 high school children from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the event at the ISRO centre around midnight. These students had earlier cleared an online space quiz to watch the soft landing of the mission with Prime Minister Modi.

The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft mission will make India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the surface of the moon.

After revolving around the Earth’s orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14 after taking off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.