PM Modi To Watch World Cup Final in Ahmedabad; Check VIP Attendees Who Are Likely To Grace The Grand Event

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be watching the World Cup final match.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit via a video conference, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be watching the World Cup final match at the ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’ in Ahmedabad on Sunday, news18 reported.

Trending Now

Among other VIP attendees, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s family is likely to be present at the match. Moreover, chief ministers of eight states and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das may also attend the grand event.

You may like to read

World Cup-winning captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kapil Dev are also expected to grace the occasion. Apart from the aforementioned names, several political figures, the cricketers families, ex cricketers and stars from the cine field from across the country are also likely to attend the match.

The semi-final between India and New Zealand saw football legend David Beckham, superstar Rajnikanth and bollywood stars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, John Abraham and Ranbir Kapoor as the special guests in Mumbai. Rajnikanth, who is one of the recipient of the Golden ticket, may be in attendance for the final as well alongside Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, who is ICC Global Ambassador for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent an invitation to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to watch the match. However, he will not attend the event. Apart from this, Australia’s Deputy PM Richard Marles may also watch the final match. Australian High Commissioner’s presence is confirmed.

Media reports also suggested that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the India-Australia final as well.

Several events are lined up for the eventful day, including a ten-minute-long air show before the match by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force and a performance by composer Pritam at mid-innings.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a high-level meeting on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of security-cleanliness-traffic management etc., during the final match to be held at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, according to the release from the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office.

India will play against Australia in the final match after it knocked out South Africa by three wickets in the second semi-final played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.