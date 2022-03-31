New Delhi: The Indian Express Power List 2022 has one thing in common, Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for yet another year continued to remains on top of the list. From getting a nation of 1.3 billion to follow harsh lockdown rules to setting India on the path to developing and distributing indigenous Covid-19 vaccines, Narendra Modi dominates India’s political landscape more than ever since he took charge eight years ago. Also most recently, the airlift of over 22,000 young Indians from war torn Ukraine, the PM has come to stand as the most genuine leader.Also Read - Miniature Bulldozers Given as Gifts to Couples at Mass Wedding in UP’s Prayagraj

PM Modi is followed by Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite there being a new BJP chief in JP Nadda, Shah continues to exert considerable influence in the party. In the third position is RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. JP Nadda holds the fourth position. Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian with a net worth of over $96 Billion (according to Forbes), stands at the 5th position.

In the 6th position is Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who steered the BJP to a second consecutive term in recently held assembly election in the state. After Yogi is Gautam Adani, another rich Indian business conglomerate worth over $100 billion in no time. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval holds the 8th position followed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 9th and 10th position.

Indian Express Top 10 Most Powerful Indians