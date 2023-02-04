Home

PM Modi Tops List Of Most Popular Global Leader, Leaves Behind Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the most popular world leader with an approval rating of 78 per cent as per a survey by a US-based consulting firm.

As per the rating PM Modi's ratings trump those of other leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the most popular world leader with an approval rating of 78 per cent as per a survey by a US-based consulting firm ‘Morning Consult.’ Around 22 global leaders were surveyed for the poll ratings.

As per the rating PM Modi’s ratings trump those of other leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. PM Modi garnered 78 per cent of approval ratings, way ahead of US President Joe Biden, who received 40 per cent ratings. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez.

Obrador, came in second with 68 per cent ratings and Swiss President Alain Berset occupied the third position with 62 per cent approval rating.

Top 10 List Of Most Popular Global Leader

PM Narendra Modi (India) – 75% Andrres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Mexico) – 68% Alain Berset (Switzerland) – 62% Anthony Albanese (Australia) – 58% Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Brazil) – 50% Giorgia Meloni (Italy) – 52% Joe Biden (United States) – 40% Justin Trudeau (Canada) – 40% Leo Varadkar (Ireland) – 37% Alexander De Croo (Belgium) – 34%

The “Global Leader Approval” survey is based on data collected from January 26-31 this year, said the Political Intelligence research firm which collated a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country.

According to the data shared on the the US-tracking firm’s website, 78 per cent of people approve of PM Modi while 18 per cent disapprove of him. PM Modi’s approval rating has recently increased, standing at 79 per cent in the third week of January.

The list is updated regularly with US President Joe Biden currently ranking number seven. Out of the 22 countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ranked among the last three in the list.