New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura via video conferencing. With this, more than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.Also Read - PM Modi Chairs Key Meet on Concerns Over Crypto, Money Laundering, Terror Financing; Discusses Way Forward

Online transfer of first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (#PMAYG) to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of #Tripura by PM @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/4PAb1vtrmJ — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 14, 2021

Following Prime Minister’s intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kuccha’ house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kuccha’ houses to get assistance to construct a ‘pucca’ house. Also Read - PM Modi Launches Retail Direct Investment Scheme: All You Need To Know About It's Benefits| Watch Video

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Dev were also present on the occasion.

PM Modi then addressed the beneficiaries of PMAYG, saying, “Today, Tripura and the entire northeast are becoming witnesses to change. The first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) given today, has given new morale to the dreams of Tripura.”

“I thank Biplab Deb and his government for changing the government culture, old ways of working, and old attitude within such a short span of time. The youthful energy with which Biplab Deb is working, that energy can be seen across Tripura today,” he added.

“There’s no place in Tripura for the mindset that kept it poor & its people devoid of all facilities. The double engine govt is working for the development of the state, with all their energy and honesty. Agartala and Delhi form policies together for the development of Tripura,” PM Modi further said.