Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a programme here transferred Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women. The amount was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM). The mission aims to provide women, especially those at the grassroots, with necessary skills, incentives and resources.Also Read - PM Modi Prayagraj Visit, to Empower Women: Mahila Sashaktikaran Sammelan to Benefit 16 Lakh Women Members of the SHGs

The programme, which saw the participation of over two lakh women, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Also Read - How Ganga Expressway Will Improve Connectivity, Boost Economic Development In Uttar Pradesh: 10 Things to Know

Modi also released over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme’, which provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. Also Read - Budget 2022: PM Modi Hosts Roundtable Interaction, Gathers Inputs From Equity Investors And Venture Capitalists

The total remittance is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units in 43 districts. These units are being funded by SHGs and will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1 crore a unit.