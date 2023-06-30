Home

Watch: PM Modi Travels To Delhi University By Metro

No Black Dress, Compulsory Attendance: DU's Notice To Students As PM Modi Attends Centenary Celebrations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday boarded the Delhi Metro to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. During his travel, he interacted with daily commuters and listened to their metro experience.

The Prime Minister has been invited as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of DU centenary celebrations. It was launched in May last year on the occasion of the University’s foundation day.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen interacting with people sitting beside him.

He walked up to the ticket counter, as a common passenger would, and then passed through the entry gate to board the Metro train.

Watch Here

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in Delhi metro to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/s7r3DRSEba — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Several colleges of University of Delhi have issued a set of instructions including mandatory attendance and no black dresses for attending the live streaming of the institution’s centenary celebrations.

The Valedictory Function of the centenary celebrations will be held today. Several colleges have issued notices making it compulsory for students and faculty to attend the live telecast of the event.

Hansraj College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Zakir Husain Delhi College have made it compulsory for students and faculty to attend the live telecast of the event.

Hindu College

The Hindu College of Delhi University issued a notice making it mandatory for the students to attend the event. “The presence of all students is mandatory during the live streaming of the event. The entry to college should be done by the beginning of the first period, that is, 8:50 am to 9 am in order to avoid any traffic diversion or disruptions later in the DU campus,” the seven-point guidelines read.

The notice also provided an incentive of five attendances for attending the live streaming and prohibited students from wearing black clothing.

However, Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said the administration has not issued any such notice. “It appears there is some misrepresentation. (This notice has) not (been) issued by the college. I have no idea,” she told PTI. However, she did not deny that the notice is not genuine.

