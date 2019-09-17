New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 69th birthday as the whole nation rejoiced on Tuesday, i.e., September 17.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Sardar Sarovar Dam later and perform puja there on Tuesday. Currently, the prime minister is in his home state Gujarat as the people has planned a day filled with fanfare, prayers, and rallies to make his birthday remarkable.

On late Monday, Modi reached Ahmedabad late on Monday and received blessings from his mother Heeraben. Later, he paid a visit to the cactus garden in Narmada district’s Kevadia. Reports stated that prime minister Modi was on a safari tour arranged by the Khalvani Eco-tourism site.

Here’s How Prime Minister Narendra Modi Celebrated His Birthday Upon Coming to Power From 2014 to 2019:

2014:

On his 64th birthday in the year 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received blessings from his mother Heeraben in Ahmedabad. He touched the feet of his mother and greeted her. His mother, in turn, gave him a birthday gift of Rs 5,001. The prime minister was reported to have donated the birthday gift as flood relief fund to Jammu and Kashmir.

2015:

On his 65th birthday in the year 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to a military exhibition titled Shauryanjali. The aim of the exhibit was to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. Upon visiting the exhibition, PM Modi reinstated that the sacrifice of every Indian soldier would remain etched in the memory of every Indian. He also glorified the valour exhibited by the armed forces during the war.

2016:

On his 66th birthday in the year 2016, Prime Minister Modi sought blessings from his mother Heeraben at her Gandhinagar residence in Gujarat.

Later on, the prime minister distributed aid to differently-abled persons at a function held in Navsari. The specialty of the function was the lamps. A report stated that about 989 lamps were lit during the Navsari making it a special event.

2017:

On his 67th birthday in the year 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Sardar Sarovar Dam project to the country. The remarkable part of the day was the chanting of Vedic hymns by students.

2018:

On his 68th birthday in the year 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent his time with some school children at Varanasi which is also his parliamentary constituency.

2019:

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the ‘Namami Narmada’ festival, a Gujarat government initiative to mark the filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river to its full reservoir level of 138.68 m, stated a report.