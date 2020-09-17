New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the Prime Minister on his birthday. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday”. Also Read - Prime Minister Narendra Modi Turns 70: A Look at Things Gifted to Him by Leaders Around the World

PM Modi, as per reports, has no specific plans for elaborate celebrations. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned an elaborate week-long initiative, which the party calls ‘Seva Saptah’. During this week-long celebration from September 14 to 20, the party’s national President down to the level of an ordinary cadre in a gram panchayat has been engaged in celebrating PM Modi’s birthday in unique ways.

In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, BJP workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple, following which it was distributed among the people. In Kerala, its state President K Surendran took part in a cleanliness drive in Kozhikode amid the state’s rising political heat over police brutality whose visuals have gone viral, and the gold smuggling case.

Even though detected with coronavirus, BJP’s Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi will today attend an event through video conferencing where tea vending cycles will be distributed at Delhi’s Mahadev Road.

Even in smaller states like Goa, the BJP’s weeklong initiative was not lacking either in fervour or in attendance. For instance, Alina Saldanha, the MLA from Cortalim constituency, recently distributed pulse oximeter, sanitizers and face shields to schools in her constituency.

(With agency inputs)