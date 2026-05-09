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PM Modi turns emotional during Suvendu Adhikaris oath ceremony, touches feet of Makhan Lal Sarkar - All you need to know about Bengals oldest worker

PM Modi turns emotional during Suvendu Adhikari’s oath ceremony, touches feet of Makhan Lal Sarkar – All you need to know about Bengal’s oldest worker

PM Modi turns emotional as he hugs Makhan Lal Sarkar during Suvendu's oath-taking ceremony | All you need to know about Bengal's oldest worker

PM Modi turns emotional as he hugs Makhan Lal Sarkar during Suvendu's oath-taking ceremony | All you need to know about Bengal's oldest worker } Image: ANI

Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath Ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari, who took the oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal in a grand ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground. During the event, PM Modi felicitated Makhan Lal Sarkar, who is one of the most senior workers of the saffron party in West Bengal. He turned emotional while taking Sarkar’s blessings and touching his feet.

VIDEO | Kolkata | PM Modi felicitates and takes blessings of Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the senior-most BJP workers in West Bengal. He was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Shyama Prasad Mookerjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there in 1953. At the age of… pic.twitter.com/m2anJPexBN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026

Who Is Makhan Lal Sarkar?

Makhan Lal Sarkar is a veteran BJP leader who has been actively working in West Bengal. In 1952, Sarkar was arrested by police in Kashmir when he was accompanying Prasad Mukherjee during a movement to hoist the Indian tricolour in the state. Sarkar, who is 98 years old, remains one of the early figures linked to the nationalist movement in post-Independence India.

The 98-year-old is a resident of Siliguri and is known as one of the close aids of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. He was arrested by the Delhi Police for singing a nationalist song. He refused to apologise in the same in court for singing the song. Instead, he sang the same song in the Court. The judge, impressed by his gesture, instructed officials to get him a first class ticket back home. He also Sarkar Rs 100 for his journey.

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In 1980, after the formation of the BJP, the party made him organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts. Within a year, he enrolled nearly 10,000 members in the party.

From 1981 onward, Sarkar served for seven years as district president.

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