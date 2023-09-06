Home

‘Needs Proper Response’: PM Modi on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatana Dharma Remark

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, sparked a massive row as he equated Sanatan Dharma with contagious diseases and called for its "eradication".

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: In his first reaction to the Sanatana Dharma row triggered by Udhayanidhi Stalin over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that the Tamil Nadu minister’s remark “needs proper response”.

On Saturday last, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, sparked a massive row as he equated Sanatan Dharma with contagious diseases like dengue, malaria and Covid-19, Speaking at a ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’, Udhayanidhi compared Sanatan Dharma to viral diseases and asserted that the ideology must not only be opposed, but “eradicated”.

“Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can’t oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that’s how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated,” the Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development told the gathering, according to news agency ANI.

“I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’ rather than ‘Anti-Sanatana Conference’, I appreciate that,” Udhayanidhi further said.

He is Udhayanidhi Stalin He is son of Tamilnadu Chief Minister Stalin & also a minister in Tamil Nadu's DMK govt He has equated Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue What does he mean by it? Is he conspiring to ki!l Hindus? Will he be arrested? pic.twitter.com/kxADZ426d5 — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) September 2, 2023

Udhayanidhi’s controversial remarks triggered a huge political storm as the BJP and its allies double-down on condemning the minister’s comments which they claimed called for genocide of Hindus in the country.

Won’t back down: Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi, however, has remained defiant and refused to apologize for his remarks. On Friday, the actor-turned politician cited the Central government’s omission of an invite to President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new parliament building as an example of discrimination by practitioners of Sanatana dharma.

Stalin Jr has reiterated his defiant stance on the issue and asserted that he is ready to face any legal action for his comments against Sanatana Dharma.

His comments have put the allies of INDIA bloc between a proverbial rock and hard place ahead of some upcoming state elections and next year Lok Sabha polls. While the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) have voiced clear disapproval of Stalin’s comments, the Congress has taken a subtle stance, stating that all religions must be respected though all people have a right to freely express their opinions.

Congress leaders like Priyank Kharge and Karti Chidambaram have backed Udhayanidhi Stalin.

FIR against Udhayanidhi, Priyank

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.

They said that Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark.

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Tuesday.

