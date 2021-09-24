New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday evening. His speech will be live-streamed from 7:30 pm (IST) on various platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. For the unversed, the UNGA proceedings will commence from 6.30 PM IST at the UN General Assembly hall.Also Read - PM Modi US Visit: Meeting With President Biden, Quad Summit And UNGA Address | Full Schedule of Events, Timings

In a statement just before leaving for the US, PM Modi had said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

"I will be visiting the USA from 22-25 September 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Prime Minister had said.

How, when and where to watch PM Modi’s address at UN:-

The YouTube channel of PM Narendra Modi is also likely to live stream the UNGA speech.

PM Modi's UNGA speech will be broadcast on several news channels.

Last year, in the wake of the COVID pandemic, the UNGA session was held virtually. The theme for the 75th UNGA was ‘The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism– confronting the COVID through effective multilateral action’.