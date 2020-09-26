

















New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. It was a pre-recorded video statement which was broadcasted at the UN General Assembly hall in New York around 9 am local time (6:30 PM IST).

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the UNGA session is being held virtually this year. The theme of the 75th UNGA is 'The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism– confronting the COVID through effective multilateral action'.

Let's have a look at India's priority issues at the ongoing annual session of UNGA:

1) As per reports, India will push for strengthening global action against terrorism

2) India will pitch for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees.

3) Being one of the largest troops contributing nations to the UN, India will also seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission

4) The sources said that continuing with active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will be another priority for India.

5) India will also highlight its role as a “pharmacy to the world” while elaborating on its contribution to global cooperation against COVID-19 by aiding more than 150 countries, they said.

6) The sources said India’s role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN development partnership fund will also be explained at the summit.

7) India will also reiterate its commitment to the idea of global partnership under the sustainable development goals, including on climate change.

8) The sources said India’s priorities will be to ensure inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security, effective response to international terrorism, new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, technology for all and streamlining of UN peacekeeping.